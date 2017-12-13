'Death Becomes Her' Is About To Become A Broadway Musical

Kristin Chenoweth will seek immortality ... through song, that is.

The Tony-winning singer and actress has been tapped to lead a musical version of “Death Becomes Her,” the 1992 black comedy and queer cult classic starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Variety reports. Beloved by Broadway audiences for her acclaimed stints in “Wicked” and “On the Twentieth Century,” Chenoweth will play Madeline Ashton, the vain, youth-obsessed stage star portrayed by Streep in the film.

Universal Theatrical Group is adapting the “Death Becomes Her” screenplay, which was written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, for the stage. A composer, book writer and director have yet to be announced.

In the film, aspiring writer Helen Sharp (Hawn) targets Madeline after Sharp’s fiancé, Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis) breaks off their engagement when he finds himself smitten with the actress. In an effort to outdo Helen, Madeline discovers a magic potion that promises eternal life to all who consume it ... with some unintended side effects.

Chenoweth, who recently celebrated her 20th year on Broadway and last appeared on the Great White Way in her 2016 solo concert, “My Love Letter To Broadway,” gushed about the news on Twitter Wednesday.

These are the moments that make life worth living! I'm so excited to announce Death Becomes Her! It’s so cool to be included every step of the way. #ButWhoWillPlayHelen https://t.co/iyxqAZ3eDf — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 13, 2017

Fans of the film responded enthusiastically, too.

DEATH BECOMES HER IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE FILMS OF ALL TIME AND THEY’RE MAKING IT INTO A MUSICAL. NOT ONLY THAT BUT A MUSICAL WITH THE QUEEN @KChenoweth!! *faints from excitement* pic.twitter.com/NIeH7zC4Ud — Chana Benson ⭐️ (@somedayactress) December 13, 2017

🚨KRISTIN CHENOWETH IN A DEATH BECOMES HER MUSICAL🚨



🚨KRISTIN CHENOWETH MAYBE SINGING "ME" FROM SONGBIRD!🚨https://t.co/dEKpTRqYvG pic.twitter.com/1HErAGustn — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) December 13, 2017

Whether the film’s deliciously campy opening number, “I See Me,” will make the leap from the screen to the stage remains to be seen.