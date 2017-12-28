Death Of Argentine Prosecutor Investigating Massive Terror Attack Ruled A Murder

More than two decades after the deadliest bombing in Argentina’s history, the details of the unresolved massacre are only becoming more mysterious.

Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman was found dead just hours before he was set to testify against former President Cristina Fernández in early 2015. His death, which triggered an avalanche of conspiracy theories, was initially labeled a suicide. But a federal judge ruled this week that Nisman was murdered.

“The death of Prosecutor Nisman was not a suicide, and was brought about by a third party and in a painful manner,” said federal judge Julián Ercolini.

Nisman had been leading the investigation into the attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and injured more than 300 in 1994. He was appointed to lead the terror probe in 2004, when few details in the case had been established.

After more than a decade of investigation, Nisman accused Fernández in January 2015 of covering up Iran’s alleged involvement in the bombing in a suspected attempt to boost trade with Tehran. He was discovered dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound to the head days later.

Judge Claudio Bonadio indicted Fernández earlier this month on treason charges stemming from Nisman’s probe, but she denies any wrongdoing. Now a senator, the former president has immunity from prosecution.

Bonadio has requested that her immunity be lifted. But Fernandez’s local and regional allies say she is being targeted in a “media and judicial hunt.” Bonadio has for years been under investigation for alleged corruption crimes including money laundering.

In his Tuesday ruling, Ercolini charged Diego Lagomarsino, Nisman’s former aide, with accessory to murder. Lagomarsino was the last person known to be in Nisman’s apartment at the time, and his gun was identified as the murder weapon.

“I’m very nervous, very tense, but I believe that sooner or later this is going to be resolved,” Lagomarsino told reporters after the judge’s ruling, according to BBC. He has maintained his innocence, and claims Nisman had asked him for his gun out of fear for his safety on the night of his death.