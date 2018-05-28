If You Ever Wanted To Own A Piece Of The Death Star, Now Is Your Chance

The Death Star set piece from 1977′s “Star Wars: A New Hope” was a terrific achievement in movie effects history. And now you can own a piece of it .

Much of the Death Star set pieces used by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) for the incredible trench run at the end of “A New Hope” were tossed into a landfill. An ex-employee of ILM fished one piece out as a souvenir and it was later acquired by “Star Wars” collector Steve Grad. The piece, which measures 23.75 inches by 11.75 inches and varies in height, currently has a bid of $10,600.