Death Toll From California Mudslides Rises To 21 After Mom's Body Found

An ongoing search for victims of deadly mudslides in Southern California earlier this month has led to the recovery of a 28-year-old mother’s body, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 21.

The corpse of Faviola Benitez Calderon of Montecito was found by a dog team on Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office Jack Cantin, 17, and Lydia Sutthithepa, 2, remain missing as of Sunday.

The recovery comes days after the bodies of her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez, his 3-year-old cousin, Kailly Benitez, and Kailly’s mother, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos, were recovered.

Jonathan Benitez’s father, Victor Benitez, remains hospitalized along with his toddler son, Ian, for broken bones and bruises, The Associated Press reported.

Marilyn Ramos’ husband, Antonio Benitez, also is reportedly recovering after being dragged by the landslide and suffering abdominal injuries. His sister-in-law described him as overwhelmed with grief over losing his wife and daughter. Kailly was the couple’s only child.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images A member of a search and rescue team and a search dog walk through debris on Jan. 12, three days after the devastating rush of mud and rock buried neighborhoods in and around Montecito, California.

“Antonio wakes up, cries and cries, and then is given a sedative to go back to sleep, only to wake up again later and cry again,” his sister-in-law, Jennifer Ramos, told the AP.

As of Sunday, two people remain missing: 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin. Both children have family that are listed among the dead.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Search and rescue team workers outside a demolished property in Montecito, California, on Jan. 12.

“We continue to hold every one of these victim’s family and friends close to our hearts,” the sheriff’s office said.