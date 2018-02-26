Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Tells Delta To Give NRA Back Its Discounts, Or Else

Georgia’s lieutenant governor said on Monday he would work to derail a multimillion-dollar tax cut that would benefit Delta Air Lines unless the company reinstated its relationship with the National Rifle Association.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who also serves as president of the Georgia state Senate, intimated in a tweet he would “kill any tax legislation” as punishment to Delta, which last week said it would end its discount program for members of the NRA. The company is one of more than a dozen that have distanced themselves from the gun lobby following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

“Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle, a leading Republican candidate to replace Gov. Nathan Deal, wrote on Monday.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

The Georgia legislature has been considering a new bill that would restore a massive sales tax exemption on jet fuel. Delta, the state’s largest private employer, would be the provision’s main beneficiary and save about $40 million a year.

Just last week, Cagle had endorsed the measure, and it was expected to move through to Gov. Nathan Deal’s desk quickly.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Delta had been attempting to downplay the political motivations behind its decision, saying it was a supporter of the Second Amendment and that the company held a “neutral” stance on gun control measures. The company noted a separate instance in which it had withdrawn support “over a politically and emotionally charged issue” after it ended its sponsorship of a staging of “Julius Caesar,” which depicted the assassination of a Donald Trump-like character.

“Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment.” Atlanta-based airline tries to staunch fallout over its decision to sever ties with @NRA https://t.co/jsIOWUhZlA #gapol pic.twitter.com/hw1TwDsZgU — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 25, 2018

The memo did little to assuage Cagle and other conservatives in the Georgia General Assembly.