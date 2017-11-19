Demi Lovato Walks AMAs Red Carpet With Trans Lawmaker Danica Roem

Demi Lovato didn’t miss the opportunity to make a profound statement of inclusion at the American Music Awards Sunday, arriving with transgender lawmaker Danica Roem.

Lovato, 25, looked stunning as she walked the red carpet with Roem, who made history when she was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month, defeating Republican incumbent Bob Marshall.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

The pop superstar, who is an outspoken LGBTQ rights ally, told E! News that her decision to attend the AMAs with Roem was in line with the anti-bullying theme of her hit, “Sorry Not Sorry,” which she performed during the show.

“We connected because I heard her story. She is actually the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history, and when I heard that, I was just completely inspired by it,” she said. “I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we have been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

Among those to applaud the gesture was GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who praised Lovato and Roem as “two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression” in an email statement sent to HuffPost.