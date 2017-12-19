Demi Lovato isn’t afraid to take a style risk now and then.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer rocked one of the hottest trends of the year ― crazy denim ― at the Jingle Ball on Sunday in Florida. She showed up to the red carpet in a black lace bodysuit with a denim jacket and matching denim chaps.
The 25-year-old added massive hoop earrings and pointy white boots to complete her look:
Though chaps have been around forever, the crazy denim trend took 2017 by storm.
Retailers offered willing customers all kinds of ridiculous options, from high-fashion thong jeans (yes, really):
To cheeky, $1,700 Vetements jeans that unzip to show off your rear:
And $425 jeans splattered with fake mud from Nordstrom:
No matter the trend, fashion-forward celebrities like Lovato seem eager to push their denim to the limit. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid rocked a pair of white, detachable jeans that almost qualified as denim chaps:
Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” wore Topshop’s clear-knee mom jeans that show off one’s kneecaps:
We’ll see if this trend continues into 2018.