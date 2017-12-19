Demi Lovato isn’t afraid to take a style risk now and then.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer rocked one of the hottest trends of the year ― crazy denim ― at the Jingle Ball on Sunday in Florida. She showed up to the red carpet in a black lace bodysuit with a denim jacket and matching denim chaps.

The 25-year-old added massive hoop earrings and pointy white boots to complete her look:

Though chaps have been around forever, the crazy denim trend took 2017 by storm.

Retailers offered willing customers all kinds of ridiculous options, from high-fashion thong jeans (yes, really):

To cheeky, $1,700 Vetements jeans that unzip to show off your rear:

And $425 jeans splattered with fake mud from Nordstrom:

No matter the trend, fashion-forward celebrities like Lovato seem eager to push their denim to the limit. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid rocked a pair of white, detachable jeans that almost qualified as denim chaps:

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Gigi Hadid in New York City on June 10.

