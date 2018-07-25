Demi Lovato Fans Are Sharing Stories Of How She Helped Them

Singer and actress Demi Lovato’s reported hospitalization Tuesday after an apparent drug overdose has inspired droves of fans to share stories of her impact on their lives.
Lovato’s fan base, often called Lovatics, has even started a hashtag:
HowDemiHasHelpedMe.
#
Here are some of those stories:
Lovato on Tuesday night was recovering, a representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representative said. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”
