Demi Lovato's Friends Break Silence On Overdose: 'Send Her Love During Her Recovery'

After Demi Lovato’s hospitalization due to an apparent overdose, friends and family members kept quiet about her condition, apart from a statement confirming that she is awake and surrounded by loved ones.

Now some of those closest to the former Disney star are sending positive vibes her way via heartfelt social media messages wishing for her recovery and calling out those trying to tear her down.

Lovato’s backup dancer Dani Vitale, who takes the stage with Lovato every night during her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour, posted a message to fans, saying that she’s at the singer’s side.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation now because her recovery has been of the most importance,” Vitale wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is ... Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after police responded to call from her home in the Hollywood Hills regarding an apparent overdose.

While her family’s statement said some of the information in early reports was incorrect, she was reportedly given Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, before she was taken to the hospital.

Since her teenage years, Lovato has struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction, resulting in a 2011 stint in rehab and then time spent in a sober living facility.

Actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, who appears in her acclaimed YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated,” also addressed her hospital stay in a moving post about her unwavering friendship.

He wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “it’s been an incredibly difficult few days, and this year has eeeeasily been the hardest i’ve ever experienced. and i couldn’t figure out what felt weirder — posting or not posting about this.”

Lovato remains in the hospital, and Montgomery wrote that he will “miss hearing my best friend’s laugh, maybe my favorite sound in the world.”

C Flanigan / Getty Images Demi Lovato (right) and her backup dancer Dani Vitale perform on July 22 in Paso Robles, California — the singer’s last show before her July 24 hospitalization.

Another person in Lovato’s corner is actor Wilmer Valderrama, an ex-boyfriend, who has reportedly remained by her side during her recovery. The couple split after six years together in June 2016 but have remained close, and she has often credited him for helping her with sobriety.