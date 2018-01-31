Demi Lovato Set A Thirst Trap For Henry Cavill And He Fell Right In

In comic book lore, supervillains go to extreme lengths to ensnare Superman in expertly plotted traps. Demi Lovato did it without using a smidge of Kryptonite in less than 30 seconds. What, like it’s hard?

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer received a standing clap from the internet on Tuesday for seemingly pursuing Henry Cavill, who plays the the Man of Steel on screen, in some gold-standard Instagram flirting.

First, Lovato followed Cavill on Instagram to get his attention, then almost immediately shared a photo of herself stunning in a white lace leotard, adding a caption that promised “Big news coming soon.”

Instagram

Then, mere seconds later, she went on to like two photos of the actor in a jujitsu studio ― both celebrities apparently share an affinity for the martial arts.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

And guess what? It worked.

Cavill not only went on to follow the former Disney star’s Instagram, but actually liked and commented on a recent photo of Lovato sporting a blue belt.

“This is awesome! Nice one Miss Lovato,” he wrote.

Instagram

People on social media were quick to salute Lovato on her fearless Instagram exploits, with many commending the starlet on making the first move, because in 2018, this is as close to a happy ending as we’re going to get.

OMG DEMI KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT SHE IS DOING I LOVEEE THIS BITCH SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/k7EPIifjtu — • (@imnocrybaby) January 30, 2018

While we're over here staring out our phones and agonizing over who should make the first move, Demi said "fuck that," saw what she wanted and went for it. We should all be following her lead this year. pic.twitter.com/woPImsZww2 — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 30, 2018

demi lovato and henry cavill openly thirsting over each other on instagram is too much to handle on a tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/4rHEXLxLS6 — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 30, 2018