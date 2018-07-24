Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized After Possible Drug Overdose

Mike Pont via Getty Images Demi Lovato, seen here in 2017, was reported hospitalized on Tuesday due to a possible drug overdose.

Singer and actress Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday morning due to a suspected drug overdose, according to TMZ.

Lovato, 25, is currently being treated and is reportedly “stable,” an unnamed source told People.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ reports that Lovato was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, before being transported from her home to a hospital.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to HuffPost that there was a medical emergency at an address in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday morning, but would not confirm the identity of the patient.

A Los Angeles Fire Department representative told People they’d “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

The former Disney star recently revealed she’d relapsed after six years of sober living in a heartbreaking ballad titled “Sober.”

“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. At 18 years old, the pop star checked into rehab for the first time, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for addiction, self-harm and bulimia.

In her YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated,” Lovato revealed she almost overdosed months after exiting rehab.

“I went on like a bender for like two months where I was using daily,” she said. “There was one night where I used a bunch of coke and I popped a few Xanax bars and I started to choke a little bit, my heart started racing, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now.’”

She’s since used the experience to help others by purchasing the same facility where she received treatment, as well as offering free group therapy before her recent round of concerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.