Demi Lovato Released From Hospital 2 Weeks After Apparent Overdose

Singer and actress Demi Lovato was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, roughly two weeks after an apparent drug overdose.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Lovato was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over the weekend. E! News and TMZ reported that Lovato headed to a rehab facility after her release.

Lovato, who has been candid about her journey with addiction, sought treatment in a rehab facility in 2010, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Inactive on social media since July 24, when police responded to a call from her Hollywood Hills home and she was hospitalized, the star broke her silence on Sunday, addressing her fans in an emotional letter posted to Instagram.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.