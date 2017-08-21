Demi Lovato Sings 'Bodak Yellow' Like A True Cardi B Fan

A post shared by Elvis Duran & The Morning Show (@elvisduranshow) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Demi Lovato is a huge Cardi B fan.

During Lovato’s appearance on the radio show, Duran said he wanted her to listen to a song that he thought they both liked. ”[It’s] my favorite song, you tell me if this is yours,” he said.

As soon as she heard the song, Lovato freaked out and said she loved it. The singer sang along several verses before stopping to say, “I could go on, you don’t understand, I love Cardi B.”

Lovato showed the artist some love on social media, too, with a photo of her blowing a kiss at the rapper’s Fader magazine summer cover. On Saturday, Cardi B posted a screenshot of the shoutout and responded to Lovato.

“I love you more @ddlovato,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you before you know [sic] I existed 😩😩😩😩.”

