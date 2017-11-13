STYLE
11/13/2017 02:14 pm ET

Demi Lovato Skips A Shirt Underneath Her Suit At The MTV EMAs

By Carly Ledbetter

Demi Lovato knows how to stay cool for the summer ― and for the red carpet. 

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed up to the 2017 MTV European Music Awards wearing an oversized black-and-white suit sans a shirt on Sunday.

She paired her look with a neutral lip, pink eye makeup and her long, black “Cher hair” parted down the middle.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Demi Lovato attends the MTV EMAs 2017 on Nov. 12, 2017 in London, England.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Lovato was glowing at the award show.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian both rocked the whole suit-without-a-shirt look in the past week, though Ratajkowski’s suit was more fitted: 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Lovato didn’t stay in her suit for long after the red carpet. She later changed into glittery black pants and a belted black top to perform two of her newest hits: “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.” 

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Lovato performing at the MTV EMAs. 

Check out a clip of her performance below:

