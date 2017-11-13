Demi Lovato knows how to stay cool for the summer ― and for the red carpet.
The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed up to the 2017 MTV European Music Awards wearing an oversized black-and-white suit sans a shirt on Sunday.
She paired her look with a neutral lip, pink eye makeup and her long, black “Cher hair” parted down the middle.
Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian both rocked the whole suit-without-a-shirt look in the past week, though Ratajkowski’s suit was more fitted:
Lovato didn’t stay in her suit for long after the red carpet. She later changed into glittery black pants and a belted black top to perform two of her newest hits: “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.”
Check out a clip of her performance below:
CONVERSATIONS