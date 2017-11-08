Here's A List Of Historic Victories Democrats Had On Election Day

The Democratic Party won a number of races across the country in Tuesday’s elections, securing key state legislative seats and governorships. Many of those victories were also firsts for the Democrats.

Danica Roem

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia elected its first openly transgender state lawmaker on Tuesday, voting Democrat Danica Roem into the state’s House of Delegates. She unseated Virginia Del. Bob Marshall, the Republican who introduced the “bathroom bill” that would have prohibited transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, who you love, how you identify or any other inherent identifier that you have, you should be celebrated because of who you are, not despite it,” Roem said on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

Andrea Jenkins

Andrea Jenkins is now the first openly trans woman of color elected to the city council of a major U.S. city. Congratulations @annapoetic! Congratulations Minneapolis! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/8zCmcgZblR — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

Transgender activist Andrea Jenkins was elected to the Minneapolis City Council, becoming the first openly transgender African-American woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city. According to The Advocate, Jenkins will be the first openly transgender person of color elected to office in the United States.

Jenkins was endorsed by the Star Tribune, citing her years of experience working as a policy aide alongside city council members and her commitment to helping underrepresented communities.

Justin Fairfax

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrat Justin Fairfax was elected to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor. With his victory, the former federal prosecutor will be the second African-American to win statewide in Virginia. “I am so grateful for this opportunity,” Fairfax said during a statewide victory party, according to WJLA-TV. “We are changing the course of history in this commonwealth.” Sheila Oliver

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Jersey elected Sheila Oliver as its first female African-American lieutenant governor. Oliver is no stranger to breaking records: She became the first African-American woman to be elected as Assembly speaker in New Jersey and only the second black female speaker in U.S. history. “This may not be the first glass ceiling I have broken, but it is certainly the highest,” Oliver said during Democrat Phil Murphy’s victory party. “And I hope somewhere in this great state of New Jersey, a young girl of color is watching tonight and realizing that she does not have a limit to how high she can go.” Vi Lyles

Vi Lyles will be the first African-American female Charlotte mayor #CLTMayor @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/YuibomFAzm — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 8, 2017

Vi Lyles was elected as Charlotte, North Carolina’s first female African-American mayor, defeating Republican candidate Kenny Smith.

“With this opportunity you’ve given me, you’ve proven that we are a city of opportunity and inclusiveness,” Lyles told a crowd of supporters, according to the Charlotte Observer. “You’ve proven that a woman whose father didn’t graduate from high school can become this city’s first female African-American mayor.”

Yvonne Spicer

Congrats to Yvonne Spicer, 1st mayor of the new city of Framingham @spicerformayor pic.twitter.com/6S7w1EVa7f — Anne Senecal (@commrhetprof) November 8, 2017

Yvonne Spicer was elected the first mayor of the city of Framingham, Massachusetts. Framingham residents recently voted to become a city, relinquishing its status as “the largest town in America.” This vote altered the way the government will be run: with a mayor and a city council.

“This is a new beginning for Framingham. ... I promise you as your mayor, I will make sure that everyone at Framingham has a seat at the table,” Spicer told a group of supporters Tuesday night.

Joyce Craig

Ted Gatsas concedes in Manchester, N.H. mayoral race, meaning Joyce Craig will be the city's first-ever woman mayor. https://t.co/nRZrCjb5n2 pic.twitter.com/HZaYaRYa3b — NBC Boston (@nbcboston) November 8, 2017

The largest city in New Hampshire just elected its first woman as mayor. Joyce Craig will be the first woman in the Manchester’s 266-year history to serve as mayor, unseating the Republican incumbent, Ted Gatsas.

“As the first woman to ever serve as mayor of Manchester, Joyce will lead the city she loves with the same vision and energy that she’s brought to her previous decade of public service,” Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told the New Hampshire Union Leader in a statement.

Tyler Titus

Another historic win! Tyler Titus won his Erie School Board seat to become first openly trans person ever elected in PA! #ElectLGBTQ pic.twitter.com/KFlsT69rr6 — Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 8, 2017

Tyler Titus won a seat on the Erie School Board, becoming the first openly transgender person to ever be elected in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Tyler Titus shattered a lavender ceiling in Pennsylvania today ― and his victory will resonate well beyond state boundaries,” Victory Fund President & CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills told HuffPost in a statement. “Trans people remain severely underrepresented in our politics and government, and now more than ever we need trans voices like Tyler’s in the halls of power.”

Ravinder Bhalla‏

Hoboken, New Jersey, elected Ravinder Bhalla as its mayor Tuesday night, which will make Bhalla the first Sikh American to be elected mayor of the city. Last week, Bhalla was the target of racist flyers that showed a picture of him along with the words “Don’t let terrorism take over our town!” plastered above him.