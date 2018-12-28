Democrats Won't Seat A North Carolina Republican Amid Election Fraud

Amid credible allegations of election fraud in North Carolina, Democratic leaders announced Friday they will not seat Republican Mark Harris, who ran in the state’s 9th District, and will instead leave the House seat vacant.

“Given the now well-documented election fraud that took place in NC-09, Democrats would object to any attempt by [Mark] Harris to be seated on January 3,” incoming House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement to The Washington Post. “In this instance, the integrity of our democratic process outweighs concerns about the seat being vacant at the start of the new Congress.”

The announcement comes the day North Carolina dissolved its elections board without certifying the November elections results and just days before the start of the new Congress.