Democrats Flood Andrew McCabe With Federal Job Offers To Save His Pension

Democrats in Congress may have found a way to save former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s government pension, despite Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing him two days before he could qualify for it.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) on Saturday extended a federal job offer to McCabe, who has worked for the FBI for 21 years. Pocan wants McCabe to work with his office on election security.

Should McCabe accept the offer, Pocan said in a statement it would allow the former FBI official to reach the length of service he needs to retire and collect his pension, estimated at $60,000 a year.

Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DYVP00Em0x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 17, 2018

The congressman claims Sessions’ ousting of McCabe proves that President Donald Trump and his administration are working to “discredit the FBI and undermine” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

“While Speaker Ryan and House Republicans have become complicit in the President’s destruction of our democracy, we must do all that we can to ensure that the investigation into Russia’s interference in our election is completed and that future elections are safeguarded from these kinds of attacks,” Pocan said.

Sessions ousted McCabe on Friday after the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended he be fired for his alleged lack of candor during an internal review of how the FBI and Justice Department handled an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

While Trump has accused McCabe of having a political bias in favor of Hillary Clinton, the Justice Department’s internal review reportedly says McCabe authorized a discussion between FBI officials and a Wall Street Journal reporter for an Oct. 30, 2016 story, which included details damaging to Clinton’s presidential campaign.

McCabe abruptly announced he was leaving the FBI in January, amid the Justice Department’s internal investigation. He was using accrued leave to stay on the FBI’s payroll until his retirement date on Sunday, his 50th birthday.

In a statement on Saturday, Pocan called his proposal to McCabe “a legitimate offer, adding: “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of American democracy and both Republicans and Democrats should be concerned about election integrity.”

The offer came in response to a tweet from NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, who suggested that a “friendly member of Congress” hire McCabe so he could “qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days.”

Other congress members have followed suit.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) offered McCabe a position in his office as special senior staff attorney assisting the House Judiciary Committee, while Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez (D-Ill.) told McCabe to call him on Monday for a federal job.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) also told the Boston Globe he’d consider hiring the former FBI official.

A former federal official familiar with retirement rules told the Washington Post that McCabe’s federal job offers, even if the roles only last a few days, could save his pension benefits.

McCabe’s spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz told the Post that McCabe is considering all options.

What a vicious and terrible thing to do to a man who devoted 21 years of service to this country. Trump is purging people who refuse to put the President's politics ahead of the people's interests. https://t.co/Uv42sEt5Z5 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

Andrew McCabe: I have the need to hire a Special Senior Staff Attorney to help me with my work on the House Judiciary Committee dealing with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America. You're perfect for the job. DM me. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

McCabe, a lifelong Republican, has been a frequent target of Trump’s scrutiny.

In 2016, Trump reportedly called McCabe into his office for a meeting, then asked him which candidate he voted for in the presidential election, according to the Washington Post. Former and current U.S. officials told the Post the conversation between Trump and McCabe is of interest to Mueller and his investigation.

In an apparent attack on McCabe’s leading role in the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation, Trump also publicly speculated that McCabe’s wife Jill McCabe, a Democrat, received money from “Clinton Puppets,” during her unsuccessful 2015 run for a Virginia state Senate seat.

Trump was apparently referencing a donation of up to $675,000 from Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee, though the donation was made before McCabe was promoted to deputy director.

The president has also criticized McCabe’s oversight of the FBI’s Clinton investigations and even mocked his retirement plans.

In response to his firing, McCabe said the Justice Department’s internal investigation “has to be understood in the context of the attacks on my credibility.”

McCabe continued: