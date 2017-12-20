Democrats Express Outrage As GOP Tax Cuts Inch Closer To Completion

Democrats were quick to react after the Senate voted along party lines to pass a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code. The unpopular piece of legislation overwhelmingly favors big business and the wealthiest of Americans and adds a whopping $1.4 trillion to the national debt.

Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Tax Cut and Reform Bill “a disgrace” on the Senate floor. He then blasted the GOP in a tweet and accused Republicans of favoring the wealthy.

Schumer’s Democratic colleagues joined in, creating a chorus of outrage on Twitter.

“The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. “It’s a heist. Let’s call this out for what it is: Government for sale.”

Take a look at some more reactions below:

Yet again, Republicans showed their only priority is to give the richest few a bigger piece of the pie. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 20, 2017

From the millions who will lose health coverage or see their premiums go up, to the middle class families who will see their tax bill increase, to the pristine region of Alaska that will open to drilling, it’s hard to overstate the cruelty of the Trump-Republican bill. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 20, 2017

The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform. It’s a heist. Let's call this out for what it is: Government for sale. #GOPTaxScam — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 20, 2017

I will not stand by as Republicans in Washington plot to cut these vital programs for the middle class, especially after they passed into law these tax giveaways for big corporations and the super-rich. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 20, 2017

In 2018, I hope you will channel your anger and energy into defeating those who voted to put their donors before hardworking middle-class families. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 20, 2017

There it is. At 12:45 am, Republicans chose party over principle and ignored the American ppl who rejected this morally-bankrupt bill in droves. So sad we couldn’t work on real, deficit-neutral, bipartisan tax reform that simplifies our tax code & delivers real gains to workers. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 20, 2017

This tax bill will force Ohioans to pay for tax cuts for millionaires and corporations by taking away their healthcare, driving up insurance premiums and forcing cuts to Medicare. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 20, 2017

The Republican tax bill that passed the Senate is a travesty. It gives even more tax breaks to the top 1% and permanently cuts corporate tax rates at the expense of middle class families. This isn’t what Americans wanted, and it’s up to us to fight back at the ballot box in 2018. https://t.co/TRlhFpZzzR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 20, 2017

It's an absolute travesty that Senate Republicans chose corporate profit over the American people tonight. We will not forget. #GOPTaxScam — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 20, 2017