Democrats Express Outrage As GOP Tax Cuts Inch Closer To Completion

Democrats were quick to react after the Senate voted along party lines to pass a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code. The unpopular piece of legislation overwhelmingly favors big business and the wealthiest of Americans and adds a whopping $1.4 trillion to the national debt.
Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Tax Cut and Reform Bill “a disgrace” on the Senate floor. He then blasted the GOP in a tweet and accused Republicans of favoring the wealthy.
Schumer’s Democratic colleagues joined in, creating a chorus of outrage on Twitter.
“The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. “It’s a heist. Let’s call this out for what it is: Government for sale.”
