Democrats Call For Ralph Northam To Resign Over Racist Yearbook Photo

The page features the governor’s full name as well as several photos of him. Off to the side of the page is a photo of two men dressed in the racist garb.

Northam, in a statement Friday, acknowledged that he was one of the two men but didn’t say which. He also apologized for what he said was a “clearly racist and offensive” image and said he would work “to heal the damage this conduct has caused.”

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” the governor said.

Later Friday, Northam posted a video message vowing to serve the rest of his term as the governor of Virginia.

“I have spent the past year as your governor fighting for a Virginia that works better for all people,” he said. “I am committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term and living up to the expectations you set up for me when you elected me to serve.”