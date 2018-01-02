Dempsey Marks of PreGame Fit: Staying In Shape During the Winter

Sam: Winter tends to be the time of year when everyone gains the most weight due to big meals and a tendency to stay indoors and move less. How does your program help combat that natural occurrence?

Dempsey: Winter can be the perfect storm for destroying all of the progress you make over the summer. The holidays can also be a huge source of stress for people, which leads to worse than usual eating habits. I think PreGame Fit works really well for people during the winter time, and especially during the holidays, because it makes healthy living as simple and streamlined as possible. You can do all of the workouts from your house, which makes it easy to fit into a busy schedule. In terms of nutrition, we are all about balance and portion control, so its going to be very helpful in navigating those heavy holiday dinners without harsh restrictions.

Sam: So it’s not just what you should or shouldn’t eat, but really how much you’re eating.

Dempsey: Exactly! Everything in moderation. If you’re big on dessert, eat dessert and eat a healthier entree. If you want to have a few drinks, cut down on other sugars.

Sam: Right, as we talked about last time, drinks can be a huge source of calories and weight gain that people don’t even realize.

Dempsey: Especially wintry drinks, which tend to have more sugar. Those really sweet holiday drinks are a recipe for disaster. It’s fine to have those things, but just don’t think its equivalent to having a glass of water with dinner.

Sam: What are some health and fitness goals that college students can set for themselves?

Dempsey: I love this question, because goals are everything to me. They’re a great way to keep you accountable and motivated. Specific goals will definitely come down to everyone’s individual fitness level, but there are so many different options. You can try to get in shape for a race like a 5k or obstacle course, work out 5 days a week for a month, or even just make sure you’re drinking enough water during the day. Goals in terms of food are especially important, making sure you’re eating right and getting enough calories on a daily basis. One of the most important goals to set despite being the toughest for college students is trying to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night.

Sam: Are there any exercise cliches that you think are important to remember?

Dempsey: I think listening to your body is really important when trying to get fit. From exercise to food, you need to pay attention to how those things make you feel. Pay attention to how your body feels after you eat a slice of pizza, or a bagel, or chicken. Nobody’s body is the same, so something that works for someone else might not work for you, and vice versa. Eating and exercising intuitively, keeping in mind how your body feels during and after, can really help improve results. Keeping a journal describing how you feel after different foods and exercises is a great way to measure what your body is telling you about your habits.