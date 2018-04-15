Robert De Niro's Mueller Scorches 'Focker' Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) On 'SNL'

Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen got the grilling of his life via lie detector administered by special counsel Robert Mueller played by Robert De Niro in cameos that thrilled the audience in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

The face-off was a twisted take on the film “Meet the Parents” when De Niro’s character gets to know his soon-to-be son-in-law, Greg Focker, played by Stiller.

Once again, Stiller, this time playing Donald Trump’s attorney, is strapped to a polygraph.

“I’ll start with some easy ones: How did ya like the pee pee tape?” De Niro asks “I’m kidding! We’ll get to that later.”

“Are you a lawyer?” Mueller then probes.

“Ish,” says Stiller. As for threatening people as part of his work, “Cohen” admits: “Let’s just say I’ve cut a lot of letters out of a lot of magazines.”

“Cohen” accuses “Mueller” of launching personal-attack witch hunts against the Trump family.

De Niro insists that investigators try to keep a dispassionate distance by using code names for the family. Trump’s code name used to be “Putin’s little bitch,” now it’s “Stormy’s little bitch,” he explains. Ivanka’s is “girlfriend,” and Jared Kusher is “other girlfriend.” Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are referred to as the “two Fredos,” and Cohen is “dead man walking.”

Then Mueller takes off the gloves: “You listen to me, you little weasel: You broke the law and now we’re going to catch all you little Fockers, you got that?”

Stiller’s Cohen has lots to hide. At the start of the cold open, he admits to Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Mike Pence (Beck Bennett): “I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I got a whole hard drive that’s just labeled ‘yikes!’”