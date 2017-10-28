Denis Leary Says This Hollywood Actress Should Definitely Run For President

Denis Leary is tipping a Hollywood star to win the White House in 2020.
On Friday’s “Tonight Show,” the comedian claimed that Democrats wouldn’t beat President Donald Trump with either Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as their candidate.
Instead, he said Democrats should turn to Tinseltown. He cited a poll in which the three most trusted Americans were Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock and Denzel Washington as proof.
Leary then recalled an amusing alcohol-related story to suggest why he believed it was Bullock who would be perfect for the job.
