Danish Government Proposes Ban On Full-Face Veils

The Danish government has formally proposed banning full-face veils in public spaces, saying that such clothing is “incompatible” with the country’s values.

Denmark’s justice minister, Søren Pape Poulsen, defended the proposed ban on garments like the Islamic niqab or burqa in a statement on Tuesday, arguing that it was “disrespectful to the community” to keep one’s face hidden when meeting others in public spaces.

“With a ban on covering the face, we are drawing a line in the sand and underlining that in Denmark we show each other trust and respect by meeting face to face,” Poulsen said, according to a translation provided by Agence France Presse.

Those who violate the ban could be fined up to 1,000 kroner ($164). Repeat offenders could be fined up to 10,000 kroner ($1,644).

The proposal specifically mentions burqas, niqabs and balaclavas as examples of potential violations. The niqab and burqa are just two of the many styles of covering that Muslim women may wear as part of their spiritual practice. The niqab is a face veil that leaves the area around the eyes clear. The burqa covers the face completely, leaving a mesh or net screen for women to see through.

Franck Prevel via Getty Images Hind Ahmas (right) stands with Kenza Drider as she leaves a court in Meaux, France, after facing fines for wearing a face veil on Sept. 22, 2011.

The Danish government’s proposal pointed out that face coverings that have a “recognizable” purpose, such as winter clothing, sports gear or masks for festivities, are excluded from the ban.

The new proposal will be assessed by nongovernmental human rights organizations, then presented to Parliament this spring. Since the ban has the support of the right-wing, nationalist Danish People’s Party, the country’s second-largest party, it is likely to pass, AFP reports.

Despite the precautions the government is trying to take against full-face veils, it’s unclear how many women actually wear these religious garments in Denmark today. A 2009 study from the University of Copenhagen found that between 100 and 200 women wear niqabs in Denmark.