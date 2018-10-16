U.S. NEWS
Dennis Hof, Nevada Brothel Owner-Turned-GOP Candidate, Dies At 72

The "Trump From Pahrump" was the star of the HBO series "Cathouse," which focused on his brothel Moonlite BunnyRanch.
By David Moye

Dennis Hof, who turned owning a brothel into a unique form of pop culture celebrity, died Tuesday at the age of 72. 

Nye County Commissioner John Koenig confirmed Hof’s death Tuesday at a commission meeting, according to The Reno Gazette-Journal. Hof’s manager for his Nevada state legislature campaign, Chuck Muth, also tweeted confirmation of the death. 

Hof was running for the state assemblyman seat as a Republican. 

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly told reporters that Hof “went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up.”

The Nye County Sheriff is investigating the death, according to the Gazette-Journal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

