Dennis Hof, Nevada Brothel Owner-Turned-GOP Candidate, Dies At 72

Dennis Hof, who turned owning a brothel into a unique form of pop culture celebrity, died Tuesday at the age of 72.
Nye County Commissioner John Koenig confirmed Hof’s death Tuesday at a commission meeting, according to The Reno Gazette-Journal. Hof’s manager for his Nevada state legislature campaign, Chuck Muth, also tweeted confirmation of the death.
Hof was running for the state assemblyman seat as a Republican.
Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly told reporters that Hof “went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up.”
The Nye County Sheriff is investigating the death, according to the Gazette-Journal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
