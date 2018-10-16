Dennis Hof, Nevada Brothel Owner-Turned-GOP Candidate, Dies At 72

Dennis Hof, who turned owning a brothel into a unique form of pop culture celebrity, died Tuesday at the age of 72.

Nye County Commissioner John Koenig confirmed Hof’s death Tuesday at a commission meeting, according to The Reno Gazette-Journal. Hof’s manager for his Nevada state legislature campaign, Chuck Muth, also tweeted confirmation of the death.

Hof was running for the state assemblyman seat as a Republican.

I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning. No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly told reporters that Hof “went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up.”

The Nye County Sheriff is investigating the death, according to the Gazette-Journal.