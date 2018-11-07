Dennis Hof, Dead Brothel Owner From Nevada, Just Won In A Landslide

Dennis Hof, a brothel owner who died last month, overwhelmingly won an election to Nevada’s State Assembly on Tuesday.

Hof, a reality-television star touted as the state’s most well-known pimp, ran as an outspoke Republican for Nevada’s Assembly District 36 before he died in October at the age of 72. Due to state law, however, he remained on the ballot and the state’s leading GOP officials had urged voters to still cast their ballots for him in order to deprive Democrats of the chance to flip the seat.

The Nevada Independent noted that signs had been posted at polling places throughout Hof’s district informing voters that he had died, but some estimates say he still won about 63 percent of the vote regardless.

The Nevada Republican Party will now be responsible for filling the dead man’s office.

Hof ran on a platform based on deeply conservative ideals, including expansion of gun rights and a hard-line policy on immigration. But he also stumped for non-traditional issues, including an effort to make the brothel industry more mainstream.

His campaign manager had predicted weeks ago that Hof would overcome his own death to clinch the vote because the district leans heavily Republican and even alluded that Hof would perform better due to the situation.