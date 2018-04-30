ENTERTAINMENT
04/30/2018 01:55 pm ET Updated 50 minutes ago

Internet Burns Former 'SNL' Comic For Needing 3 Days To Write Michelle Wolf Jokes

Someone pointed out that needing three days to write jokes is the very definition of "slow-witted."
headshot
By David Moye

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Dennis Miller has vowed to go after comedian Michelle Wolf for daring to roast the Trump administration at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Problem is, he admits he needs a few days to actually come up with jokes.

On Sunday, Miller ― who was on “SNL” from 1985 to 1991 ― promised to trump Wolf’s polarizing performance by going after her with the same venom. 

The internet didn’t need as much time to roast Miller. Many people were amused that a supposedly quick-witted comic might need three days to write the jokes. 

Others pointed out that Miller is taking a long time to create jokes based on current events.

But some people had questions. Lots of questions.

Others just wanted to help Miller deal with his pain.

 

A few hours later, Miller took time off from his strenuous job artfully composing “brutally mean” Michelle Wolf jokes to address the skewering he had received from his earlier tweet.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Saturday Night Live Michelle Wolf Dennis Miller
Internet Burns Former 'SNL' Comic For Needing 3 Days To Write Michelle Wolf Jokes
CONVERSATIONS