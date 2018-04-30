Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Dennis Miller has vowed to go after comedian Michelle Wolf for daring to roast the Trump administration at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
Problem is, he admits he needs a few days to actually come up with jokes.
On Sunday, Miller ― who was on “SNL” from 1985 to 1991 ― promised to trump Wolf’s polarizing performance by going after her with the same venom.
The internet didn’t need as much time to roast Miller. Many people were amused that a supposedly quick-witted comic might need three days to write the jokes.
Others pointed out that Miller is taking a long time to create jokes based on current events.
But some people had questions. Lots of questions.
Others just wanted to help Miller deal with his pain.
A few hours later, Miller took time off from his strenuous job artfully composing “brutally mean” Michelle Wolf jokes to address the skewering he had received from his earlier tweet.