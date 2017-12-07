Trump's Weirdly Slurred Speech Causes #DentureDonald To Trend

Does President Donald Trump have something in common with George Washington besides a job title?
The latest theory: Trump may wear dentures.
#DentureDonald trended on Twitter Thursday night after “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah played a clip showing Trump slurring his words during a speech earlier in the day.
He wasn’t the only one to notice:
“Have you ever seen Trump eat an apple or a pear or fruits or vegetables of any kind?” Noah asked. “Think about it: Fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan... there’s no part of his body that’s real.”
A White House spokesperson dismissed the rumors.
“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” Raj Shah told the Los Angeles Times.
Quartz pressed Shah on the issue.
“Report whatever you would like to report,” Shah said. “This isn’t news.”
However, the issue sparked much discussion on social media, particularly after “The Daily Show” segment.
“There is no shame in having dentures,” Noah said. “But there is shame in Donald Trump having dentures, yeah, because he’s vain as hell!”
Noah wondered how Trump would feel if people began tweeting with the hashtag #DentureDonald.
“Don’t do it, guys,” Noah said, then slurred: “He’s very shenshitive.”
They did it: