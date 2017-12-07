Trump's Weirdly Slurred Speech Causes #DentureDonald To Trend

Does President Donald Trump have something in common with George Washington besides a job title?

The latest theory: Trump may wear dentures.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

#DentureDonald trended on Twitter Thursday night after “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah played a clip showing Trump slurring his words during a speech earlier in the day.

He wasn’t the only one to notice:

🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF — Melania's Sausages (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017

I can’t stop laughing 😂 I thought he said United 🐍 — TERESA RICHARDSON (@TEETEE1266) December 7, 2017

“Have you ever seen Trump eat an apple or a pear or fruits or vegetables of any kind?” Noah asked. “Think about it: Fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan... there’s no part of his body that’s real.”

A White House spokesperson dismissed the rumors.

“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” Raj Shah told the Los Angeles Times.

Quartz pressed Shah on the issue.

“Report whatever you would like to report,” Shah said. “This isn’t news.”

However, the issue sparked much discussion on social media, particularly after “The Daily Show” segment.

“There is no shame in having dentures,” Noah said. “But there is shame in Donald Trump having dentures, yeah, because he’s vain as hell!”

Noah wondered how Trump would feel if people began tweeting with the hashtag #DentureDonald.

“Don’t do it, guys,” Noah said, then slurred: “He’s very shenshitive.”

They did it:

Shout out to the WH employee who watered down #DentureDonald's polident glue today. 😂



Welcome to the resistance. ✊️ https://t.co/wkF4lHAEjw — Hillary Still BAE 💙 (@Hillary16IsBAE) December 7, 2017

Please stop disrespecting our president, do not tweet insults like #DentureDonald. He may not like it. Don't do it! Don't let it trend!



And DO NOT send him replies by linking his twitter handle, like this @realDonaldTrump 😁😁 — elidet (@elidet) December 7, 2017

Cue the tweet tomorrow “Reports that I wear dentures are FAKE NEWS. 4 out of 5 dentists say I have the best teeth. The other one says he’s never seen great teeth like mine before.” #DentureDonald — James McB (@bowz87) December 7, 2017

#DentureDonald can’t hide from the truth! Start the Molar investigation now! https://t.co/ddHN0ozMzk — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) December 7, 2017