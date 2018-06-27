Derek Jeter's Home May Not Be His New York Castle For Much Longer

For former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, an upstate New York castle may not be his home for much longer.

The property known as Tiedemann Castle, about 50 miles north of Yankee Stadium, is on the market for $14.75 million, according to the Times Herald-Record.

The six-bedroom, 12,590-square-foot stone house, built in the early 1900s, was purchased by Jeter in 2003, with Greenwood Lake Properties LLC listed as the owner, the Times Herald-Record reported. Jeter added a four-acre parcel to the property the following year.

Jeter’s maternal grandfather, William “Sonny” Connors, was raised on the property, according to the paper. Connors was adopted by John and Julia Tiedemann in the 1950s, according to newspaper archives. The Tiedemanns bought the house in 1952.

Jeter, who retired from the Yankees in 2014, is now chief executive of the Miami Marlins.

A listing on Zillow says the house “has been lovingly restored, with unparalleled attention to detail, beyond its original grandeur over the past 15 years.”

The home has a swimming pool, a dozen bathrooms, four indoor kitchens and an outdoor kitchen.