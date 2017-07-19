'Despacito' Is Officially The Most Streamed Song Of All Time

“Despacito” isn’t settling for being the song of the summer when it’s well on its way to becoming the song of the decade.

Luis Fonsi’s global hit is officially the most streamed song of all time, Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Tuesday. The original single, featuring Daddy Yankee, and its remix, with Justin Bieber, achieved the feat with more than 4.6 billion plays worldwide since it was first released six months ago.

“I’m super happy because I was just told that my song ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in the history of streaming,” Fonsi said in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday. “Thank you so much for loving this song. Thank you to my brother Daddy Yankee. Thank you, Justin Bieber, for jumping on this remix.”

The Puerto Rican singer also thanked fans around the world for singing with him in Spanish.

The original “Despacito,” released in January, had garnered more than a billion YouTube views and was dominating global charts by the time Bieber collaborated on a remix. When the Canadian star joined in on the phenomenon in April, the remix audio video quickly scored the biggest YouTube debut of 2017.