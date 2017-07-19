COMEDY
07/19/2017 06:57 am ET

Woman Records Husband’s Snores For 4 Years, Creates ‘Despacito’ Remix

It's the "Despacito" rendition we didn't know we needed.
By Dominique Mosbergen

Justin Bieber, eat your heart out. This may just be the best “Despacito” rendition created to date.

In the video above, a woman explains that she’s been videotaping her husband’s snoring for four years. She doesn’t quite explain the motivation for these recordings, but says she recently enlisted her nephew’s help to remix her husband’s snores to create something special.

And boy, it’s a masterpiece.

The remix ― entitled “Ronquidito,” a play on “ronquido,” the Spanish word for snore ― first went viral last week after Peruvian actress Daniela Camaiora shared it on Facebook. Since then, it’s been reshared many times, most recently appearing on the front page of the social news site Reddit.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
19 Latino '90s Songs That Were Totally Your Jam
Dominique Mosbergen
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sleep Justin Bieber Latino Dance And Electronica Music
Woman Records Husband’s Snores For 4 Years, Creates ‘Despacito’ Remix
CONVERSATIONS