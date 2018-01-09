Detroit Institute of Arts Launches Permanent Japanese Art Gallery

By Rebecca Chen, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on January 9, 2018.

The gallery is the latest example of the enduring connection between Michigan and Japan. Michigan and Shiga prefecture forged a fruitful sister state/prefecture relationship in 1968, and today there are twenty-seven cities in Michigan that maintain sister city relationships with Japan. The relationship has fostered numerous cultural exchanges, including an annual Japan festival held in Novi, MI. In 2015, the Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids opened a Japanese garden modeled on the gardens found in Shiga.