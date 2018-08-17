It’s been two days since Valsamma Thampy last spoke to her mother-in-law, an 80-year-old woman who is trapped inside a house in southern India by heavy monsoon floods.

Thampy, who lives in Mumbai, told HuffPost that by Wednesday night, the elderly woman had retreated to the second floor of her two-story house in Pandanad, a village in the state of Kerala that lies right on the banks of the Pampa River. The woman, who usually lives alone, has been joined by neighbors whose own one-story house had been engulfed by the flood waters.

Thampy said she hasn’t been able to contact her mother-in-law since Wednesday night ― she thinks the woman’s cellphone has run out of charge due to the lack of electricity. There’s food and medicine stored in the house, but Thampy said she’s not sure if it will last.

She’s hoping for the best.

“The neighbors are there, so for that we are very much relieved,” Thampy told HuffPost. “We are trusting in God.”

- via Getty Images Indian volunteers and rescue personnel evacuate local residents in a boat in a residential area at Aluva in Ernakulam district, in the Indian state of Kerala on Aug. 17.

Thousands of people were still stranded on their rooftops after days of heavy rains caused extensive flooding, landslides and building collapses in Kerala. Rescuers were using helicopters and boats to evacuate people to 1,500 state-run camps on Friday.

The state’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told ﻿The Associated Press that at least 324 people had died over the past nine days, while more than 220,000 have sought shelter in the camps.

Sivaram V / Reuters People wait for aid on the roof of their house in a flooded area in Kerala on Aug. 17.

Twelve of the Kerala’s 14 districts are severely affected. Train and air services have ground to a halt in the state, while some hospitals are facing oxygen shortages and gas stations are running out of fuel.