Devin Nunes Is Ready To Impeach Someone, And It’s Not Donald Trump

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, said on Tuesday night that he’s ready to begin impeachment proceedings. Just not against the president.

Nunes told Fox News that he was ready to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents related to the 2016 counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

Nunes even appeared to give a deadline of Wednesday evening, warning it “will get really complicated” after that.

“We’re not going to just hold in contempt,” he told Laura Ingraham. “We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach.”

“To impeach Christopher Wray?” Ingraham asked.

“Absolutely,” Nunes replied.

“Rod Rosenstein?”

“We’re not messing around here.”

Nunes also predicted it wouldn’t reach that point because the documents would be turned over.