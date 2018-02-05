DHS Staffer Leaves Classified Documents On Airplane, Only To Be Found By CNN Employee

At a time when suspicion surrounding who’s leaking what to the media seems to weigh over Washington, it’s hard to believe that a Department of Homeland Security scientist would accidentally leave classified documents in the seat-back pocket of airplane. It’s even harder to believe that the person who occupied the next seat happened to work for CNN.

But that was the unlikely background for an article the news outlet published on Monday. The documents included a December 2017 report, marked “For Official Use Only” and “important for national security,” evaluating how prepared various officials were in the event of a biological attack at the 2018 Super Bowl. The CNN report determined that there were various areas of improvement, mainly among local officials.

The boarding pass and travel itinerary that CNN also found belonged to Michael V. Walter, the government scientist who runs BioWatch, a DHS program that ran anthrax drills before Sunday’s game, according to CNN.

Aware that CNN had obtained the documents, the agency requested that the news outlet not publish anything related to the report before the Super Bowl, CNN said, and asked that it withhold some of the material out of national security concerns. The network complied.