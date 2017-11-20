Diana Ross' Grandson Stole The Show During Her AMAs Performance

The icon accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award surrounded by her family, and she even invited her grandchildren on stage to dance as she sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” during a stellar performance.

It didn’t take long for audience members at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and those sitting at home, to notice Ross’ grandson dancing his heart out.

Ross’ grandson also hugged the singer when she accepted her award, saying into the microphone, “I’m so proud of you!” He later closed out the awards show by taking another moment to tell his grandmother that he was proud of her, and to let the crowd know that he loved them too.