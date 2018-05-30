ENTERTAINMENT
05/30/2018 06:34 pm ET

Diane Kruger And ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Expecting Baby

This will be the actress’s first child and the actor’s second.
headshot
By Elyse Wanshel
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 for a showing of the movie "Sky," in which
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 for a showing of the movie "Sky," in which they both starred.

One celebrity couple needs a “Little Ass Kicker” onesie.

People and Us Weekly have confirmed that Diane Kruger is pregnant with her first child. The actress is expecting the baby with boyfriend Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead.”

The confirmation comes just weeks after The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the 2018 Cannes Film Festival was abuzz with talk that the “National Treasure” actress was pregnant due to her avoidance of alcohol and loose-fitting outfits.

Kruger wears a flowing gown&nbsp;at an event during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Kruger wears a flowing gown at an event during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

The 41-year-old also fueled the rumor mill just days ago when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself to Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Kruger and Reedus, 49, met on the set of the 2015 film “Sky,” in which Kruger’s character becomes romantically involved with Reedus’, per People. Art eventually imitated life and the couple were seen smooching at the 2018 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Reedus has an 18-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.

Kruger and Reedus at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in January in Santa Monica, California.
Monica Almeida / Reuters
Kruger and Reedus at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in January in Santa Monica, California.

Though the couple just recently became red carpet-official, there were rumors that the two were dating as early as March 2017, when they were caught kissing on the street in New York.

Congrats to the couple!

headshot
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Family And Relationships The Walking Dead Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger And ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Expecting Baby
CONVERSATIONS