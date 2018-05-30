Diane Kruger And ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Expecting Baby

One celebrity couple needs a “Little Ass Kicker” onesie.
People and Us Weekly have confirmed that Diane Kruger is pregnant with her first child. The actress is expecting the baby with boyfriend Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead.”
The confirmation comes just weeks after The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the 2018 Cannes Film Festival was abuzz with talk that the “National Treasure” actress was pregnant due to her avoidance of alcohol and loose-fitting outfits.
The 41-year-old also fueled the rumor mill just days ago when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself to Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.
Kruger and Reedus, 49, met on the set of the 2015 film “Sky,” in which Kruger’s character becomes romantically involved with Reedus’, per People. Art eventually imitated life and the couple were seen smooching at the 2018 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
Reedus has an 18-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.
Though the couple just recently became red carpet-official, there were rumors that the two were dating as early as March 2017, when they were caught kissing on the street in New York.
Congrats to the couple!