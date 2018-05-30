Diane Kruger And ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Expecting Baby

One celebrity couple needs a “Little Ass Kicker” onesie.

The confirmation comes just weeks after The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the 2018 Cannes Film Festival was abuzz with talk that the “National Treasure” actress was pregnant due to her avoidance of alcohol and loose-fitting outfits.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Kruger wears a flowing gown at an event during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

The 41-year-old also fueled the rumor mill just days ago when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself to Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 24, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

Kruger and Reedus, 49, met on the set of the 2015 film “Sky,” in which Kruger’s character becomes romantically involved with Reedus’, per People. Art eventually imitated life and the couple were seen smooching at the 2018 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Reedus has an 18-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.

Monica Almeida / Reuters Kruger and Reedus at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in January in Santa Monica, California.

Though the couple just recently became red carpet-official, there were rumors that the two were dating as early as March 2017, when they were caught kissing on the street in New York.