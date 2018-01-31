Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear To Join Final Season Of 'House Of Cards'

The “House of Cards” isn’t going to collapse yet.
The hit television series is bringing in two more big names into the mix: Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are set to appear in the series’ final season.
After producers fired lead actor Kevin Spacey following accusations of sexual misconduct, production of the eight-episode sixth season shut down.
Filming finally resumed on Wednesday, and the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Lane and Kinnear would play siblings on the show.
Not much else is known about the Oscar-nominated duo’s roles on the show, but the fate of Frank and Claire Underwood may be easier to surmise. Netflix and producers Media Rights Capital already said that the final season would put Robin Wright’s Claire at the forefront. As for Spacey’s Frank, in the Michael Dobbs book that inspired the series, he dies. Considering the already high body count in the series, that wouldn’t even remotely be a stretch.
Spacey has mostly disappeared from the limelight since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct in October 2017. While Spacey did apologize, he also claimed he did not remember the incident Rapp alleged and used the apology to come out as a gay man.
“I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” wrote Spacey, on social media.
“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he added. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”
Since then, many other accusers have come forward.
There’s no sure bets on what “House of Cards” will look like without Spacey, but the series’ ending will surely have some familiar faces as Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver will all be returning. No premiere date is currently known.