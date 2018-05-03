HUFFPOST FINDS
05/03/2018 05:22 pm ET

19 Fashionable Diaper Bags That Look Like Purses

Diaper bags that look just like your regular tote or backpack.
By Amanda Pena

We don’t know about you, but on our list of ugly parenting accessories, diaper bags are right near the top (preceded only by spit up-covered sweatshirts).

Sometimes you just want to conceal the never-ending supply of diapers, bottles and wipes. Luckily, there are diaper bags out there that look just like your regular tote or backpack, but have hidden storage inside so your little one’s dozens of essentials don’t have it bursting at the seams.

Below, 19 fashionable diaper bags that look like purses:

  • 1 petunia pickle bottom Embossed Wistful Weekender
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/petunia-pickle-bottom-embossed-wistful-weekender-bedford-avenue-stop/product/8353548
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 2 Skip Hop Chelsea Backpack
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/skip-hop-chelsea-backpack-black/product/8816919/color/3" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 3 Marc Jacobs Nylon Knot Handbag
    Get it <a href="https://luxury.zappos.com/p/marc-jacobs-nylon-knot-babybag-french-grey/product/8877474/color/144241" target="
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 4 Perry Mackin Ashley Tote Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Perry-Mackin-Ashley-Tote-Diaper-Bag/d20f0e4d9873401086eb2f52eac5a4d4" target="_blank"
    Jet
    Get it here.
  • 5 Ju Ju Be Be Classy Tote Diaper Bag - Black Ops
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Ju-Ju-Be-Be-Classy-Tote-Diaper-Bag-Black-Ops/76eb981d52254baa8faa3fb1b32a7ea4" target
    Jetcom
    Get it here.
  • 6 Convertible Diaper Backpack
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/freshly-picked-convertible-diaper-backpack/4778099?origin=keywordsearch-personal
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 7 Ju-Ju-Be Legacy Collection Be Classy Structured Handbag Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ju-ju-be-legacy-collection-be-classy-structured-handbag-diaper-bag-the-duchess/produ
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 8 Lassig Womens Ecoya Series Green Label Neckline Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lassig-Womens-Ecoya-Neckline-Diaper/dp/B00TFS9KXG/ref=sr_1_9_a_it?amp=&ie=UTF8&keyword
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 9 BEAU Caris Faux Leather Diaper Tote
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/beau-caris-faux-leather-diaper-tote/4589944?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsor
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 10 Sarah Wells "Abby" Breast Pump Bag, Real Leather Straps
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sarah-Wells-Breast-Leather-Straps/dp/B01KB01XI6/ref=lp_8327597011_1_7_a_it?amp=&ie=UTF
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 11 Ju-Ju-Be Legacy Super Be Zippered Tote Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ju-ju-be-legacy-super-be-zippered-tote-diaper-bag-the-knight-stars/product/8961075/c
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 12 Ju-Ju-Be Be Prepared Legacy
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ju-ju-be-be-prepared-legacy-first-lady/product/8363775/color/501612" target="_blank"
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 13 petunia pickle bottom Glazed Boxy Backpack
    Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/petunia-pickle-bottom-glazed-boxy-backpack-bouquets-in-bordeaux/product/8182153/colo
    Zappos
    Get it here.
  • 14 Bananafish Tote Diaper Bag 3pc se
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Bananafish-Tote-Diaper-Bag-3pc-set-Stripe-City/d151057523f443c89d24925ebc6ca6fd" targ
    Jet
    Get it here.
  • 15 Ju-Ju-Be Unisex Be Prepared Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Ju-Ju-Be-Unisex-Be-Prepared-Diaper-Bag/1c60beee3aa84fc484c6a5fa74fccdcd" target="_bla
    Jet
    Get it here.
  • 16 x Rachel Zoe 'Jet Set' Canvas Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/quinny-x-rachel-zoe-jet-set-canvas-diaper-bag/4393474?origin=keywordsearch-perso
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 17 TWELVELITTLE 'Love' Water Resistant Nylon Diaper Tote
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/carry-love-diaper-tote/4307874?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&amp;fashion
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 18 Storksak 'Noa' Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/storksak-noa-diaper-bag/4279046?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&amp;fashio
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 19 Waverly Baby by Trend Lab Stetson Lagoon Carryall Diaper Bag
    Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Waverly-Baby-by-Trend-Lab-Stetson-Lagoon-Carryall-Diaper-Bag/f17102f1acb54ebba7f78689
    Jet
    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
