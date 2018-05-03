19 Fashionable Diaper Bags That Look Like Purses

We don’t know about you, but on our list of ugly parenting accessories, diaper bags are right near the top (preceded only by spit up-covered sweatshirts).

Sometimes you just want to conceal the never-ending supply of diapers, bottles and wipes. Luckily, there are diaper bags out there that look just like your regular tote or backpack, but have hidden storage inside so your little one’s dozens of essentials don’t have it bursting at the seams.