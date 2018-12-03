Dick Van Dyke Shuts Down Piers Morgan's Joke About His Name

Even at age 92, Dick Van Dyke has a pretty spry Twitter game.

On Sunday, the actor responded perfectly to a lame joke British TV personality Piers Morgan made about his name.

“Imagine being called Dick Van Dyke in the PC-crazed era?” Morgan began in his tweet. It got lamer.

Imagine being called Dick Van Dyke in this PC-crazed era?

Poor guy.

He'll have to change his name to Richard Van Non-Binary-Gender-Fluid. pic.twitter.com/rStgEhQl1I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 1, 2018

Good thing that Van Dyke’s “Diagnosis Murder” doctor, Mark Sloan, was on call to respond in a surgically precise takedown. No words necessary.