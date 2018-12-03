Dick Van Dyke Shuts Down Piers Morgan's Joke About His Name

Even at age 92, Dick Van Dyke has a pretty spry Twitter game.
On Sunday, the actor responded perfectly to a lame joke British TV personality Piers Morgan made about his name.
“Imagine being called Dick Van Dyke in the PC-crazed era?” Morgan began in his tweet. It got lamer.
Good thing that Van Dyke’s “Diagnosis Murder” doctor, Mark Sloan, was on call to respond in a surgically precise takedown. No words necessary.
Van Dyke, who starred in “Mary Poppins” and will soon appear in “Mary Poppins Returns,” needed no accompaniment from a magical nanny to handle this one.
