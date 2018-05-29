Dictionary.com Accurately Defines Roseanne's Tweets, In Case Anyone Was Confused

Roseanne Barr made headlines Tuesday when she went on a Twitter rant that was so overtly racist that ABC canceled her “Roseanne” reboot.

Part of Barr’s tirade was aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to then-President Barack Obama. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote in a tweet that she has since deleted and apologized for.

As the story was unfolding, many news outlets referred to Barr’s tweets as “offensive” and “racially charged,” which left many Twitter users to suggest the media was downplaying her remarks.

NYT just altered their headline "Roseanne Barr Starts Storm With Offensive Twitter Post About Ex-Obama Adviser," by changing "Offensive" to "Racist." Progress but... Would they have done the same thing had it been Trump? — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 29, 2018

Dictionary.com — an authority on words and their meanings — decided to call out this kind of language in a CNN Money tweet that described Barr’s Twitterstorm as “bizarre.”

“Bizarre is one word to describe Roseanne’s comments about Valerie Jarrett, or you could just use this one,” the site tweeted, linking to its definition of “racist.”

Bizarre is one word to describe Roseanne's comments about Valerie Jarrett, or you could use this one: https://t.co/zVJw6xps0B https://t.co/ffMvKn445c — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 29, 2018

Although the word “racist” was not used in CNN Money’s tweet, the headline for the article it was promoting does describe the comedian’s actions as a “racist Twitter rant.” It is not clear, however, if the headline has been updated.

Regardless, people loved that the online dictionary chastised the media for leaving out the crucial word.

who is running this account...they deserve a raise... https://t.co/c3uZLStDgW — Earnest Sweat (@EarnestSweat) May 29, 2018

Not to be totally outdone, Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account threw in its two cents over the whole fiasco.