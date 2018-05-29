Dictionary.com Accurately Defines Roseanne's Tweets, In Case Anyone Was Confused

Roseanne Barr made headlines Tuesday when she went on a Twitter rant that was so overtly racist that ABC canceled her “Roseanne” reboot.
Part of Barr’s tirade was aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to then-President Barack Obama. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote in a tweet that she has since deleted and apologized for.
As the story was unfolding, many news outlets referred to Barr’s tweets as “offensive” and “racially charged,” which left many Twitter users to suggest the media was downplaying her remarks.
Dictionary.com — an authority on words and their meanings — decided to call out this kind of language in a CNN Money tweet that described Barr’s Twitterstorm as “bizarre.”
“Bizarre is one word to describe Roseanne’s comments about Valerie Jarrett, or you could just use this one,” the site tweeted, linking to its definition of “racist.”
Although the word “racist” was not used in CNN Money’s tweet, the headline for the article it was promoting does describe the comedian’s actions as a “racist Twitter rant.” It is not clear, however, if the headline has been updated.
Regardless, people loved that the online dictionary chastised the media for leaving out the crucial word.
Not to be totally outdone, Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account threw in its two cents over the whole fiasco.
So we guess we could say that two online dictionaries offered up the definition of first-class sass on Tuesday.