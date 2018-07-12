Dictionary.com Fact-Checks Forbes’ Claim That Kylie Jenner Is ‘Self-Made’

Dictionary.com is just keeping up with the facts.
On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes’ August issue, which ranked her as one of the most successful women entrepreneurs in America. And sure, there’s no disputing that the 20-year-old, who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, is a highly successful businesswoman. Her ranking at such a young age is undeniably impressive.
But many people on Twitter took issue with the magazine’s claim that she was “self-made.”
And the internet’s favorite authority on words and their meanings hinted that maybe the term doesn’t totally apply in Jenner’s case.
Indeed, anyone with even the most rudimentary understanding of who Jenner is — one of the youngest members of the Kardashian family, whose collective cunning media knowledge has made them a household name — could see why calling her “self-made” might sound a little... off.
Due to this, many folks online found the fact-check pretty gratifying, and deemed Dictionary.com’s tweet a sweet, sweet serving of shade.
Author Roxane Gay had a more nuanced view:
Jenner might have become a success for slinging products like concealer, but it won’t stop others from unmasking the truth.