Dictionary.com Fact-Checks Forbes’ Claim That Kylie Jenner Is ‘Self-Made’

Dictionary.com is just keeping up with the facts.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes’ August issue, which ranked her as one of the most successful women entrepreneurs in America. And sure, there’s no disputing that the 20-year-old, who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, is a highly successful businesswoman. Her ranking at such a young age is undeniably impressive.

But many people on Twitter took issue with the magazine’s claim that she was “self-made.”

calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it. — gulab jamun (@PedestrianPoet) July 11, 2018

And the internet’s favorite authority on words and their meanings hinted that maybe the term doesn’t totally apply in Jenner’s case.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Indeed, anyone with even the most rudimentary understanding of who Jenner is — one of the youngest members of the Kardashian family, whose collective cunning media knowledge has made them a household name — could see why calling her “self-made” might sound a little... off.

Due to this, many folks online found the fact-check pretty gratifying, and deemed Dictionary.com’s tweet a sweet, sweet serving of shade.

Author Roxane Gay had a more nuanced view:

It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that. https://t.co/2HzIJbLb8q — roxane gay (@rgay) July 11, 2018