Watch Diddy Surprise His Daughters With The Best Christmas Gift

Hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his daughters on Sunday with every kid’s dream Christmas present.
“You know, I’m put here to make sure everyone’s dreams come true and they live to all their possibilities,” he said before reaching into one of the bags.
“If you guys want to dream about anything, you can dream it!” he continued. “And I’m going to show you living proof of that.”
Diddy then pulled out a puppy and approached his daughters with the newest member of their family. He has three 11-year-old daughters, Chance, Jesse James and D’Lila Star.
Understandably, his girls were overwhelmed with tears. It’s safe to say the Combs family Christmas celebration may be the happiest place on earth right about now.
