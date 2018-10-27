The rap mogul doth protest too much.

Sean “Diddy” Combs proudly boasted to Ellen DeGeneres this week that a rumor about him being afraid of clowns was 100 percent fake news.

“No. Impossible,” he said. “Because I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of. A clown is not going to scare me. I’m not afraid of clowns.”

DeGeneres appeared to prove the rumor right, however, when a clown suddenly jumped out of a box near Diddy’s feet.

Now, whether Diddy was truly scared of the clown or was just reacting to the surprise remains to be seen, but his funny fight/dance combo in response was something else.