10/27/2018 06:56 am ET

Ellen DeGeneres Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Sean 'Diddy' Combs With A Clown

Diddy said it was "impossible" he was afraid of clowns. 🤔
By Lee Moran

The rap mogul doth protest too much.

Sean “Diddy” Combs proudly boasted to Ellen DeGeneres this week that a rumor about him being afraid of clowns was 100 percent fake news.

“No. Impossible,” he said. “Because I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of. A clown is not going to scare me. I’m not afraid of clowns.”

DeGeneres appeared to prove the rumor right, however, when a clown suddenly jumped out of a box near Diddy’s feet.

Now, whether Diddy was truly scared of the clown or was just reacting to the surprise remains to be seen, but his funny fight/dance combo in response was something else.

Check out the clip here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS