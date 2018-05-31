Dinesh D'Souza, Convicted Felon Pardoned By Trump, Has Done Some Vile Things

It was Trump’s fifth presidential pardon, following those of other well-known figures such as former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, and I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Here’s a look at some of the things D’Souza is known for:

D’Souza mocked school shooting survivors.

Less than a week after a gunman in Parkland, Florida, slaughtered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, D’Souza openly mocked the surviving children.

An Associated Press photographer captured an image of the school shooting survivors weeping after Florida lawmakers voted down a bill to ban assault weapons in the state. D’Souza pounced at the opportunity to ridicule the students: “Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” he tweeted.