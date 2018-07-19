CBS announced Wednesday that “NCIS” has a new full-time forensic scientist after Pauley Perrette’s departure.
Diona Reasonover, who appeared in three episodes last season as Kasie Hines, has been promoted to a regular for the show’s Season 16, the network said on Twitter.
Reasonover’s Kasie appeared with Perrette’s longtime character Abby Sciuto in scenes from one episode and appeared in the two episodes following Perrette’s exit, E! News reported.
Reasonover, 26, had recent guest turns on “Gracie and Frankie” and “Transparent,” and was a regular on the 2015 series “Clipped,” according to IMDB.
“NCIS” is scheduled to make its Season 16 debut on Sept. 25.
Perrette announced she was leaving several months before her finale. But after the episode aired in May, she posted cryptic tweets saying she had endured “multiple physical assaults” that may have been the reason for her departure. “It’s horrifying,” she said. “I left.”
CBS said it worked with Perrette to resolve a workplace concern more than a year earlier and was committed to a “safe work environment.” Perrette later thanked the network, saying it “always had my back.”