CBS announced Wednesday that “NCIS” has a new full-time forensic scientist after Pauley Perrette’s departure.

Diona Reasonover, who appeared in three episodes last season as Kasie Hines, has been promoted to a regular for the show’s Season 16, the network said on Twitter.

Queue @DionaReasonover! We are so excited to welcome you full-time to season 16 of #NCIS as forensic scientist, Kasie Hines! pic.twitter.com/zLqkM7nRxQ — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) July 18, 2018

Reasonover’s Kasie appeared with Perrette’s longtime character Abby Sciuto in scenes from one episode and appeared in the two episodes following Perrette’s exit, E! News reported.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Diona Reasonover, with Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen, in a scene from "NCIS" last season.

Reasonover, 26, had recent guest turns on “Gracie and Frankie” and “Transparent,” and was a regular on the 2015 series “Clipped,” according to IMDB.

“NCIS” is scheduled to make its Season 16 debut on Sept. 25.

Perrette announced she was leaving several months before her finale. But after the episode aired in May, she posted cryptic tweets saying she had endured “multiple physical assaults” that may have been the reason for her departure. “It’s horrifying,” she said. “I left.”