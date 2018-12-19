U.S. NEWS
Griffin The Golden Retriever Receives Honorary Diploma At Owner's Graduation

Clarkson University recognized the loyal service dog for his "diligent dedication to the well-being and student success" of Brittany Hawley.
By David Barden

A loyal service dog named Griffin has received an honorary diploma for the “steadfast commitment” he gave his owner while she earned her master’s degree. 

Clarkson University in upstate New York honored the 4-year-old golden retriever on Saturday after his owner, Brittany Hawley, graduated with a degree in occupational therapy. 

Hawley said she pushed for Griffin to graduate "from Day One."
Hawley said she pushed for Griffin to graduate "from Day One."

The pair joined forces in 2016 after Hawley, who uses a wheelchair and has chronic pain, applied for a service dog through “paws4prisons,” a program where inmates train animals. 

Griffin accompanied her to lectures and internships and was always there to render assistance.

“I pushed for him to graduate from Day One,” Hawley said. “He did everything I did.”

The university’s board of trustees lauded Griffin for his “extraordinary effort ... and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of Hawley, The Associated Press reported

Hawley said she can't wait to see what adventures lie ahead.
Hawley said she can't wait to see what adventures lie ahead.

In a Facebook post, Hawley expressed her gratitude to Griffin, adding that she was excited for their future adventures: 

