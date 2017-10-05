Developers Pull Plug On Racist 'Dirty Chinese Restaurant' Video Game

“This game uses every negative and demeaning stereotype that I have ever come across as a Chinese American,” she wrote. “From the names used for the characters of the game, to the types of food they cook, to the disturbing depiction of their faces, this game epitomizes racism against Asian Americans.”

Meng is now happy that the game will not be released, but in a statement on Thursday, she emphasized that it never should have been created in the first place.

“Racism must be called out, whenever and wherever we see it,” Meng said. “I want to thank everyone who joined me and spoke out against the demeaning and negative stereotypes depicted in the video game, Dirty Chinese Restaurant.

“While I’m pleased that Big-O-Trees Games has decided not to release its racist video game, it is disturbing that something like this would have progressed as far as it did. I hope this company does not live up to its name in future endeavors.”

George Lambropoulos, a self-described game developer to whom the Big-O-Tree domain is registered, told HuffPost last month that the game was “mainly satire and comedy influenced by classic politically incorrect shows such as: ‘South Park,’ ‘All in the Family,’ ‘Sanford & Son,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Simpsons’ and ‘Chappelle’s Show.’”