Life Purpose is, undoubtedly, the most imposing of subjects. Whilst the French refer to it as raison d'être and the Japanese call it Ikigai, people the world over, of every generation, are often searching to discover their life purpose, and it’s not an easy task.

Wisdom, from the ancients to the memes of social media today, can help. The first century Greek Stoic Philosopher, Epictetus, counseled powerfully in his book by asking, “How long can you afford to evade being who you really want to be?” A quote apocryphally attributed to the nineteenth century American writer Mark Twain states, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” An unknown author on social media is also responsible for the following maxim, “One Day or Day One. You Decide.”

Discovering your life purpose is and should be, by its nature, an empowering, uplifting and positive pursuit of learning truth about one’s own self, mind, body and soul. As part of the journey, quality of life, its length and its end, are all worthy of reflection. Three sources of wisdom will suffice here: from Japan, there are lessons on discovering life purpose and increasing its length from the concept of Ikigai; lessons from the late American entrepreneur Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple Inc.; and insights from Bronnie Ware, an Australian nurse who spent several years working in palliative care.

A widely-shared Venn diagram depicts the Ikigai, as a valuable tool for discovering purpose, but mainly for one’s career. The four circles in this Ikigai diagram are ‘What You Can be Paid for’, ‘What You Are Good At’, ‘What You Love’ and ‘What the World Needs’, which, when overlapping, can help to generate Profession, Passion, Vocation and Mission, and which holistically lead to Ikigai.

Dreamtime / Toronto Star / Alpha1Corp The Japanese concept of Ikigai, the search for a reason of being, a Life Purpose.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc., died from pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2011, but before his death, he had made Apple the world’s largest public company on Earth and changed the lifestyles of billions of people. Six years prior to his death, Jobs gave the commencement address at Stanford University on 12 June 2005, where he related three stories; the first, connecting the dots; the second, about love and loss; and the third, about death. But it is not the stories he told which had the most impact, but the life lessons he imparted, which have universal appeal, and for which his own words suffice.

The life lesson Jobs imparted about connecting the dots was as follows: “You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.”

Then, he spoke about love and loss: “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith. I'm convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You've got to find what you love. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle.”

Finally, Jobs spoke about death: “Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most important tool I've ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything – all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure – these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”

Australian nurse Bronnie Ware spent several years caring for patients in the last 12 weeks of their lives, and she wrote a book about her observations titled ‘The Top Five Regrets of the Dying’. These included the first, and most common regret of all, “I wish I'd had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me”; second, “I wish I hadn't worked so hard”; third, “I wish I'd had the courage to express my feelings”; fourth, “I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends” and fifth, “I wish that I had let myself be happier.”

Therefore, discovering one’s life purpose requires you to first reflect on the end of your life. When you go, what will you leave behind? Whom will you leave behind? How will you be remembered? This is design thinking whereby you envisage your legacy and then spend a lifetime living it.