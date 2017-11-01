Disney's New 'Lion King' Movie Cast Includes Beyoncé, And People Are Freaking Out

Disney announced the full cast for its 2019 live-action remake of “The Lion King” on Wednesday to thunderous roars of approval.

Donald Glover will voice the character of Simba and Beyoncé will voice Nala. James Earl Jones, who was in the original 1994 film, will return to lend his voice as Simba’s father, Mufasa, once more. A trio of comedians, John Oliver, Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner, will play Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon, respectively.

Many of the original songs are expected to return, according to reports, and the film will be a live-action remake similar to what Disney has done with “The Jungle Book,” which was released last year and went on to become a box office smash grossing nearly $1 billion worldwide.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, will be released in the summer of 2019.

Fans were notably overjoyed with the annoucement of the full cast, with many saying Glover’s and Beyoncé’s inclusion, and the casting of Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Scar, would add some musical star power to an already talented roster.

The BLACKEST Disney movie ever premiers in 2019: Donald Glover, Beyonce and James Earl Jones star in The Lion King https://t.co/Q2WTg7RsO4 pic.twitter.com/AUBifIFLKn — The Root (@TheRoot) November 1, 2017

Is the lion king movie real??? It’s like TOO GOOD to be true 😍😍😍😍 — Laura Tombson ☠️👻 (@wawawomp) November 1, 2017

my favorite movies ever, ranked:



2) animated lion king

1) beyonce as freaking nala lion king — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 1, 2017

This is as close to perfect as things get. #LionKing https://t.co/9uEXeZtgKs — Aᴅᴀᴍ Sʜᴀᴘɪʀᴏ (@adamshapiro) November 1, 2017

me: stop remaking Disney movies!



*sees new Lion King cast*



me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n — Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017