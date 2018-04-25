Disney Unveils Rainbow Mickey Mouse Ears Just In Time For Pride

Disney fans can now wear their Pride on their ears.

Earlier this month, the company, which has been steadily increasing its representation of the LGBTQ community in television and film, debuted rainbow-colored Mickey Mouse ears for sale at its U.S. theme parks. The ears arrived just ahead of Pride month in June.

The merchandise has been spotted at both California’s Disneyland and the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

Images of the ears, officially known as the “Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love” hat, have popped up across social media as of late. However, it doesn’t appear among the items for sale on the official Disneyland or Walt Disney World websites.

Meanwhile, actor, singer and YouTube personality Joey Graceffa wore a pair of the rainbow-printed ears in a video posted Monday that documented a recent trip to Disneyland with his boyfriend, Daniel Preda, and Daniel’s nephew, Luca. The clip, which can be viewed above, had received over 260,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

Travel vlogger Gio Spano also picked up a pair during a recent visit to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The cap, Spano said, retails at the park for $17.99.

When asked for comment on the ears, a Disney spokesperson told HuffPost, “We offer a wide range of merchandise items that appeal to guests of diverse backgrounds.”

Disney has always enjoyed a sizable LGBTQ following, and its theme parks have been the setting for a number of same-sex proposals and weddings over the years. Still, the company has never officially sanctioned “Gay Days,” an annual Pride-like celebration that draws thousands of queer visitors to its U.S. resorts each year.